Left Menu

China Expands Commodity Trading Horizon with New Registrations

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved the registration of new futures and options, including fuel oil and petroleum asphalt, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. This expansion includes offset printing paper futures and options, signaling a significant development in China's commodity trading landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:53 IST
China Expands Commodity Trading Horizon with New Registrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has taken a significant step in expanding the country's commodity trading capabilities by approving the registration of various futures and options. Among those approved are fuel oil, petroleum asphalt, and pulp options on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. This move, announced on Friday, highlights China's ongoing efforts to diversify its trading activities.

In a separate statement, the regulator also confirmed the approval of offset printing paper futures and options on the Shanghai bourse. This decision indicates a strategic move to strengthen the trading framework and provide more avenues for market participants.

These additions to the Shanghai Futures Exchange are expected to enhance the trading breadth and present new opportunities for investors in the Chinese market. By expanding the types of commodities available for futures and options trading, China continues to position itself as a global hub for commodity exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025