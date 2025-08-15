Assam Celebrates Independence Amidst Calls for Demographic Vigilance
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated Independence Day by hosting the Tricolour in Guwahati. He emphasized the need to protect Assam's identity against demographic changes. Prime Minister Modi also warned against infiltrators affecting the nation's demographics and announced a High-Powered Demography Mission to safeguard security and unity.
In a spirited celebration of India's 79th Independence Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unfurled the national flag at Guwahati's Veterinary College Field, spreading a message of unity and vigilance. He urged citizens to safeguard Assam's identity amid concerning demographic shifts.
Highlighting the pivotal role of the central government, Sarma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for boosting Assam's growth. He appealed to the populace to strive for Assam's ascent into the top echelons of Indian states, while appreciating the bravery of local forces.
Echoing these sentiments, Prime Minister Modi issued a stark warning about infiltration altering the nation's demographics, posing a unique security threat. His announcement of a High-Powered Demography Mission aims to counter this danger, ensuring the protection of India's citizens and territorial integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
