India's Path to Independence: From Sacrifices to Self-Reliance

Speaker Om Birla and PM Modi celebrate India's 79th Independence Day, emphasizing the nation's journey towards self-reliance and development. PM Modi launches 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' to enhance defense capabilities, drawing inspiration from India's heritage. The vision for a developed India by 2035 remains a focal point.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the 79th year of India's Independence, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the significance of the day as a 'festival of enthusiasm and resolutions,' acknowledging the sacrifices of countless individuals in India's path to freedom. He urged all 140 crore Indians to strive collectively towards making India a developed nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India during his 12th consecutive Independence Day address, laying out the foundational plan for a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India. This vision spans various sectors including defense, space, and renewable energy.

In a major announcement, PM Modi introduced 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' aimed at bolstering India's defense capabilities. Inspired by Lord Krishna's mythological weapon, this initiative underscores India's strategic autonomy and commitment to rapid, precise, and potent responses to threats by 2035.

