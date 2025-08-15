India's Oceanic Quest: The National Deep Water Exploration Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the National Deep Water Exploration Mission, targeting untapped oil and gas reserves beneath India's seabeds. This strategic move seeks to cut down the nation's hefty import bills by boosting domestic energy production.

India heavily relies on imports for 88% of its crude oil and half of its natural gas needs. The lack of easily accessible reserves fuels this dependence. Despite prior deep-sea discoveries, such as Reliance Industries' KG-D6, the country needs significant new finds.

Modi's government is revamping exploration policies, opening extensive acres for exploration. The Oil Ministry highlights the Andaman-Nicobar region as a promising new frontier, potentially reducing import reliance and bolstering job creation.

