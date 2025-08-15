Trump-Putin Summit: Investors Hold Their Breath on Ukraine

Investors are moderating their expectations for the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin, which is unlikely to deliver any major breakthroughs on the Ukraine conflict, despite some hopeful signals. Initially, Ukraine's government bonds rallied in response to news of the summit but have since stalled at distressed levels amid ongoing pre-summit maneuvers.

Trump described the event as a 'listening exercise,' expressing hope for future engagement with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, while warning of 'severe consequences' if progress stalls. European leaders have found encouragement in Trump's indications of contributing to security guarantees, and Putin has lauded Trump for his 'sincere efforts' to end hostilities.

Analysts, including Kathryn Exum of Gramercy, highlight tempered market expectations, with Ukraine's bonds yet to recover to their former highs. Diliana Deltcheva from Robeco acknowledged minor positives from EU interactions but doubts substantive progress at the summit. Market trends show a cautious position on Ukraine's bonds, reflecting previous 'false starts' and concerns over potential debt restructuring.

(With inputs from agencies.)