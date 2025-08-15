Dow Soars to Record High Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

The blue-chip Dow is on the cusp of reaching an all-time high, bolstered by predictions of a September interest rate reduction. UnitedHealth's shares surged following Berkshire Hathaway's stake increase, while tech stocks experienced pressure due to China's diminished demand for chips.

UnitedHealth Group's stock soared by 11.5% in premarket trading after Warren Buffett's company expanded its investment in the health insurer. Despite challenges in the broader healthcare sector and a significant decline in UnitedHealth shares this year, the sector performed strongly this week, leading the S&P 500 index.

Analysts remain optimistic about a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut in response to recent labor market weaknesses and tariff-related price pressures, despite signals of an impending consumer confidence report. However, chip stocks like Applied Materials and others saw declines due to forecasted weaker Chinese demand.

