Tripura and Maharashtra CM's Celebrate India's 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervor

On Friday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha proudly hoisted the National Flag to commemorate the 79th Independence Day of India. In his address, Saha extended warm wishes to the citizens while lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relentless efforts in advancing the nation. He stated, 'It is a matter of pride that PM Modi is propelling the country forward, including our state and others.

I congratulate the people of Tripura and all Indians on this Independence Day.' In a social media post on X, Saha acknowledged the 'cherished freedom,' attributing it to the selfless sacrifices and struggles of countless freedom fighters. He emphasized the significance of their efforts in breaking the chains of British colonialism.

The celebrations featured a parade and the felicitation of officers for their exemplary contributions. Saha highlighted government achievements and commitment to people-centric initiatives, resonating with PM Modi's call for Swadeshi and self-reliance. The day concluded with a cultural program showcasing India's rich heritage and patriotism.

Similarly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Bombay High Court alongside Chief Justice Alok Aradhe. Fadnavis expressed sincere gratitude to PM Modi for his continual efforts in alleviating the common man's tax burdens, calling it a 'Diwali gift.'

