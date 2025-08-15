Left Menu

Tripura and Maharashtra CM's Celebrate India's 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervor

Tripura CM Manik Saha and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis marked India's 79th Independence Day with flag-hoisting ceremonies. Saha praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, acknowledging sacrifices by freedom fighters. Fadnavis expressed gratitude to Modi for easing tax burdens. Celebrations included cultural programs and government achievements in focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:40 IST
Tripura and Maharashtra CM's Celebrate India's 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervor
Tripura CM Saha hoists tricolour flag (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha proudly hoisted the National Flag to commemorate the 79th Independence Day of India. In his address, Saha extended warm wishes to the citizens while lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relentless efforts in advancing the nation. He stated, 'It is a matter of pride that PM Modi is propelling the country forward, including our state and others.

I congratulate the people of Tripura and all Indians on this Independence Day.' In a social media post on X, Saha acknowledged the 'cherished freedom,' attributing it to the selfless sacrifices and struggles of countless freedom fighters. He emphasized the significance of their efforts in breaking the chains of British colonialism.

The celebrations featured a parade and the felicitation of officers for their exemplary contributions. Saha highlighted government achievements and commitment to people-centric initiatives, resonating with PM Modi's call for Swadeshi and self-reliance. The day concluded with a cultural program showcasing India's rich heritage and patriotism.

Similarly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Bombay High Court alongside Chief Justice Alok Aradhe. Fadnavis expressed sincere gratitude to PM Modi for his continual efforts in alleviating the common man's tax burdens, calling it a 'Diwali gift.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025