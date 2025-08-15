Dow Soars to Record High on UnitedHealth Boost
The Dow Jones opened at a record high due to a significant rise in UnitedHealth's shares after Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in the company and expectations of a September interest rate cut improved investor sentiment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:05 IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved a new milestone on Friday, climbing to a record high driven by the impressive performance of UnitedHealth's stocks.
Berkshire Hathaway's decision to augment its stake in the prominent health insurer was a primary catalyst, sparking strong investor confidence.
Moreover, the anticipation of a potential interest rate cut in September bolstered the overall market mood, despite a slight dip in the Nasdaq Composite.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement