Dow Soars to Record High on UnitedHealth Boost

The Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved a new milestone on Friday, climbing to a record high driven by the impressive performance of UnitedHealth's stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway's decision to augment its stake in the prominent health insurer was a primary catalyst, sparking strong investor confidence.

Moreover, the anticipation of a potential interest rate cut in September bolstered the overall market mood, despite a slight dip in the Nasdaq Composite.

(With inputs from agencies.)