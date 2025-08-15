Tragic Roof Collapse at Delhi Dargah Leaves Six Dead

A devastating roof collapse at the Dargah Sharif Patte Shah in Delhi resulted in the tragic loss of six lives and several injuries on Friday. The incident transpired after heavy rains caused significant waterlogging in the area, prompting urgent calls for action from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj expressed the need for immediate government intervention, describing the situation as "very tragic." He reported that the collapse occurred around 4 PM amid heavy rainfall, which also led to reports of falling trees and poles across the city. Bhardwaj criticized the government's response, urging the Chief Minister to take on-ground action instead of mere verbal assurances.

District Magistrate South-East Delhi, Sravan Bagaria, confirmed the fatalities and noted that an investigation was underway, particularly if there was illegal habitation on the ASI site. The incident scene near Humayun's Tomb was secured as NDRF and emergency services conducted rescue operations, while structural engineers examined the cause of the collapse. Further investigations continue, ensuring the safety of the area.