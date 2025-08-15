UnitedHealth Surge Drives Dow Close to Record Amid Fed Speculation
The Dow Jones neared a record as UnitedHealth surged following increased stakes by Berkshire Hathaway and Scion Asset Management. Investors are keenly watching Fed's potential rate cut, while U.S.-Russia talks and potential tariffs weigh on market sentiment. Applied Materials and Bank of America also made notable moves.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly touched record highs Friday, thanks to a significant increase in UnitedHealth's shares after major investments by Berkshire Hathaway and Scion Asset Management. Investors are closely monitoring mixed economic data to predict the Federal Reserve's next move on monetary policy.
A key meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also under scrutiny, with market hopes pinned on progress regarding Ukraine's conflict and crude oil price projection. UnitedHealth saw its shares rise nearly 14%, marking its best performance since 2008 amid healthcare sector gains.
While Wall Street is on a winning streak, expectations of a possible 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the Fed are influencing market stability. Mixed economic data and tariff talks continue to create a volatile environment, raising questions about the broader implications on the economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
