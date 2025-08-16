Pune Celebrates Traditional Dahi Handi Amidst Janmashtami Festivities
This year, 25 mandals in Pune will celebrate Dahi Handi with traditional Dhol Tasha music, skipping the DJ beats, aiming for cultural authenticity. Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu extended Janmashtami greetings, emphasizing the festival's spiritual significance and Krishna's teachings. Preparations for grand Dahi Handi events are in full swing across Maharashtra.
This year, 25 mandals in Pune will observe Dahi Handi festivities accompanied by traditional Dhol Tasha rhythms, replacing modern DJ music in a bid to revive cultural authenticity. Festival Head Punit Balan of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganesh Mandal announced this initiative on Friday, highlighting a more traditional celebration approach.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation for Janmashtami, a significant festival of faith, through an X post. He expressed his wishes for joy and enthusiasm, saying, 'Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all countrymen. May this sacred festival of faith, joy, and enthusiasm infuse new energy and zeal into your lives. Jai Shri Krishna!'
Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, also saw President Droupadi Murmu conveying warm wishes to Indians everywhere. In a statement from the President's Secretariat, she emphasized the inspirational life and teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna, motivating individuals towards self-improvement and the adoption of eternal values. She urged everyone to embrace Krishna's teachings for personal and societal empowerment.
Across Maharashtra, vibrant preparations for Dahi Handi and Janmashtami celebrations are underway. These events, characterized by human pyramids aiming to break curd-filled pots, symbolize Lord Krishna's playful nature and affection for dairy products. (ANI)
