Sudden Passing of Jharkhand's Education Minister Shocks State

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passed away, leaving colleagues and citizens in shock. The Minister, who was recently injured in a fall, was being treated in New Delhi. Both JMM MP Mahua Maji and Congress leader Rajesh Thakur expressed their grief, highlighting his dedication and impact on education.

Sudden Passing of Jharkhand's Education Minister Shocks State
JMM MP Mahua Maji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Education Minister, Ramdas Soren, passed away unexpectedly, causing a wave of shock and disbelief across the state. JMM MP Mahua Maji described his death as a profound loss, saying it occurred just as he was becoming a pivotal figure in the government. Maji noted that Soren appeared healthy prior to this tragic event.

Expressing sorrow, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur labeled Soren's death as an irreparable loss. Thakur praised Soren for his straightforward and honest approach, commending his sincere efforts to improve educational reform within the state. The sudden news of his passing was particularly disheartening given his sustained commitment to transformation in education.

Ramdas Soren had been in critical condition following a fall at his residence on August 2. Initially treated in Jamshedpur, he was subsequently airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical care. Despite being under the treatment of senior specialists, Soren succumbed to the injuries sustained in the unfortunate accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

