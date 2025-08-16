Tributes Pour in for Warrior Queen Avantibai Lodhi and Visionary Leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Uttar Pradesh

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh witnessed a series of heartfelt tributes for two significant figures in Indian history. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav commemorated the birth anniversary of Rani Avantibai Lodhi, revered for her courage in India's freedom struggle. In her honor, a women's PAC battalion in Badaun has been dedicated, reflecting her enduring legacy.

Yogi Adityanath emphasized Rani Avantibai Lodhi's symbolic role in courage and sacrifice, stating that her struggle to overthrow tyrannical rule continues to inspire all Indians. Celebrated as a warrior queen, her contributions remain a significant part of India's historic narrative.

In addition, the Chief Minister paid respects to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Adityanath lauded Vajpayee's vision and transformative impact on Indian politics, highlighting his lifelong commitment to upholding Indian values and identity, both in government and opposition roles.