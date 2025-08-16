Jharkhand Mourns the Loss of Minister Ramdas Soren

Governor Santosh Gangwar has extended his condolences to the family of Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren, who tragically passed away on Friday after receiving treatment in Delhi for injuries sustained from a fall. Gangwar remarked on the unfortunate timing, noting he had visited Soren just a week prior.

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur also lamented Soren's passing, emphasizing the void left by the minister's absence. Thakur described Soren as a straightforward, polite, and honest individual dedicated to education reform, labeling his death as a significant loss for Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren conveyed his grief in an X post, bidding a final farewell to Ramdas Soren. The late minister's funeral message was echoed by Governor Gangwar on X, who expressed his sorrow and offered sympathies to the grieving family, recognizing his impactful contributions to education in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)