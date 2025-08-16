Congress Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft': Khera Highlights Election Irregularities

The Congress party has intensified its criticism of the BJP, accusing the ruling party of manipulating voter lists in Bihar. Senior leader Pawan Khera alleged that the BJP fraudulently added and removed names. Khera noted that without the SIR process in Bihar, these irregularities might have remained undetected.

Khera further mentioned the severity of the situation, which led the Supreme Court to take action. The Election Commission had to concede to the Congress's demands. During a press conference, Khera remarked on the significance of the Vote Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, underscoring the importance of voting for independence.

He commended Bihar's people, Congress, and the INDIA alliance for opposing the alleged conspiracy. Khera noted that the BJP was caught manipulating votes, thanks to the SIR initiative. The Supreme Court's intervention and the Election Commission's compliance were significant outcomes.

In a related move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released a spoof video calling out the Election Commission for 'vote theft'. The video supports the 'Vote Chori se Azaadi' campaign and depicts a man reporting a stolen vote, echoing the Congress's allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)