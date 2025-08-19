Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Prepares Consensus for Vice Presidential Candidate Amidst Constitutional Battle

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi announced that a consensus candidate for the INDIA bloc's Vice Presidential nominee might emerge soon. This marks a strategic move against BJP's perceived constitutional undermining. The Vice Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a recent declaration, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi suggested that the INDIA bloc could soon reveal a unified candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election. Chaturvedi emphasized this strategic move as a counter to what she described as the BJP's efforts to undermine the Constitution.

The Vice Presidential race heated up after the NDA alliance nominated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its contender. Meanwhile, the Election Commission outlined September 9 as the election date, with the deadline for nomination withdrawals set for August 25.

This election follows the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, who vacated the Vice Presidential office citing health issues. The election process will follow constitutional protocols, overseen by an electoral college comprising members of both parliamentary houses, conducted under the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

