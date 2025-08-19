Suzlon Group Commits to 100% Renewable Energy by 2030

In a bold move towards sustainability, Suzlon Group has announced its commitment to powering all 15 of its manufacturing facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2030. This aligns with their recent induction as the first Indian company into the RE100 initiative, a global commitment to renewable electricity.

Speaking about this milestone, CEO J P Chalasani underscored the significance of setting an example in renewable energy operations at home. Suzlon's broader aim includes achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 and reaching net zero by 2040, aligning with their decarbonization targets.

Currently, Suzlon has achieved significant strides in its ESG goals, notably achieving 92.87% carbon neutrality at the plant level. With 21.1 GW of wind energy capacity installed globally, Suzlon continues to lead in providing renewable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)