Supreme Court Extends Arrest Protection for Cartoonist in Modi Caricature Case

The Supreme Court has granted an extension of arrest protection for cartoonist Hemant Malviya, based in Indore, after a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria heard his plea. Malviya's artwork, depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in a satirical light, prompted legal proceedings.

Adding a new demand, the court mandated that Malviya must publish an apology on platforms like Facebook and Instagram within 10 days. Representing the Madhya Pradesh government, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj argued against the removal of the contentious post, citing an active investigation.

Malviya's defense underscores that the cartoon, originating during the COVID-19 pandemic's peak, was intended as social commentary on the vaccine discourse. Despite the High Court's denial of anticipatory bail, citing misuse of free speech, Malviya insists on the work's satirical nature and non-endorsement of secondary posts using his art.

(With inputs from agencies.)