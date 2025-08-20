Left Menu

AAP Denounces Assault on Delhi CM, Calls for Non-Violent Discourse

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convenor, condemned the attack on CM Rekha Gupta, emphasizing democracy's tolerance for differing views but not violence. He urged the Delhi Police to act and expressed hopes for Gupta's safety. AAP Delhi chief also criticized violative acts against various civilians, stressing Gandhian principles.

Updated: 20-08-2025 11:47 IST
Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has vehemently condemned the attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, asserting that while democracy thrives on differences of opinion, it must reject all forms of violence. Kejriwal, expressing his faith in the Delhi Police, anticipates that appropriate measures will be taken regarding the assault while wishing for Gupta's recovery and safety.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP's Delhi chief, echoed Kejriwal's sentiments, voicing his disappointment and condemning the attack. He equated any form of violence to a betrayal of Mahatma Gandhi's teachings. Bharadwaj questioned the entities behind violent acts and highlighted instances of police aggression against SSC students, teachers, and farmers, as equally condemnable.

Recalling a past incident, Bharadwaj mentioned an attack on Kejriwal by a BJP supporter during elections, contrasting it with the approach the BJP took toward the present situation. He emphasized that violence of any kind is unacceptable, underlining that supporting other parties in their time of crisis is crucial to upholding core non-violent principles across political lines.

