Chintan Thakkar Appointed CEO at India's Leading Angel Investment Platform

IAN Group, India's largest early-stage investment platform, appoints seasoned finance leader Chintan Thakkar as Group CEO. Thakkar will also guide the IAN Alpha Fund. His experience promises strategic growth, aligning with IAN's vision of investing in startups that address India's strategic imperatives while yielding high returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster growth, IAN Group, India's premier early-stage investment platform, has appointed Chintan Thakkar as Group CEO. The appointment aims to strengthen the firm's management team and fuel the platform's expansion goals.

Chintan Thakkar, a veteran in finance and governance, comes with over 30 years of experience. As a Senior Managing Partner, he will also oversee the newly launched IAN Alpha Fund. His previous tenure at Info Edge saw him play a crucial role in the company's monumental growth, transforming it from a small cap to a large cap entity.

Co-Founder Padmaja Ruparel affirmed the enhanced leadership will help realize the Group's vision of a substantial Rs. 5000 Crore investment, creating numerous startups and extensive employment opportunities. Founder Saurabh Srivastava anticipates Thakkar's leadership will propel IAN to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

