Chintan Thakkar Appointed CEO at India's Leading Angel Investment Platform

In a strategic move to bolster growth, IAN Group, India's premier early-stage investment platform, has appointed Chintan Thakkar as Group CEO. The appointment aims to strengthen the firm's management team and fuel the platform's expansion goals.

Chintan Thakkar, a veteran in finance and governance, comes with over 30 years of experience. As a Senior Managing Partner, he will also oversee the newly launched IAN Alpha Fund. His previous tenure at Info Edge saw him play a crucial role in the company's monumental growth, transforming it from a small cap to a large cap entity.

Co-Founder Padmaja Ruparel affirmed the enhanced leadership will help realize the Group's vision of a substantial Rs. 5000 Crore investment, creating numerous startups and extensive employment opportunities. Founder Saurabh Srivastava anticipates Thakkar's leadership will propel IAN to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)