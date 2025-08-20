India Bloc's Reddy Nominated in Vice Presidential 'Ideological Battle'

The INDIA bloc has nominated B Sudershan Reddy as their Vice Presidential candidate, tackling the election as an ideological battle against the NDA. Reddy, speaking to ANI, expressed contentment with his nomination and emphasized it as a contest of ideas rather than personalities.

Reddy dismissed the notion of the election being a direct contest between him and NDA's CP Radhakrishnan. Highlighting the democratic nature of the process, he stated that party whips will not dictate votes, allowing parliament members to exercise their individual judgment based on candidates' merits.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi echoed this sentiment, underscoring the ideological differences between the opposition INDIA bloc and the ruling NDA. Reddy's candidacy symbolizes a unified opposition front championing democratic values, set to culminate in the Vice-Presidential election on September 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)