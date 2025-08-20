Left Menu

India Bloc's Reddy Nominated in Vice Presidential 'Ideological Battle'

B Sudershan Reddy, nominated by the INDIA bloc, perceives the Vice Presidential race not as a personal contest but a clash of ideologies against the NDA. Emphasizing the absence of party whips, he welcomes the election as a platform for democratic merit assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:25 IST
INDIA bloc's VP candidate B Sudershan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The INDIA bloc has nominated B Sudershan Reddy as their Vice Presidential candidate, tackling the election as an ideological battle against the NDA. Reddy, speaking to ANI, expressed contentment with his nomination and emphasized it as a contest of ideas rather than personalities.

Reddy dismissed the notion of the election being a direct contest between him and NDA's CP Radhakrishnan. Highlighting the democratic nature of the process, he stated that party whips will not dictate votes, allowing parliament members to exercise their individual judgment based on candidates' merits.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi echoed this sentiment, underscoring the ideological differences between the opposition INDIA bloc and the ruling NDA. Reddy's candidacy symbolizes a unified opposition front championing democratic values, set to culminate in the Vice-Presidential election on September 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

