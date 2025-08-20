Russia's Devastating Drone Assaults on Ukraine: Civilian Targeting Intensifies
A recent Russian attack wounded at least 14 people in Ukraine's Sumy region. The assault involved 93 drones, damaging civilian infrastructure and the energy sector. Ukraine's air force downed many drones, but the strike reflects ongoing tensions and Russia's intensified targeting of Ukraine's vital facilities.
In a chilling turn of events, a recent Russian attack left at least 14 individuals injured, including a family with children, in Ukraine's Sumy region, according to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
The assault, marked by the launch of 93 drones and two missiles, underscores Russia's intensified campaign against Ukraine's energy and civilian sectors. Despite claims of non-civilian targeting, the strikes damaged crucial infrastructure at several locations, including Odesa and Poltava.
Russia's stepped-up aggression reflects its unwavering military strategy to disrupt Ukraine's facilities, with over 2,900 attacks since 2025 alone. The Ukrainian air force managed to down many drones, but the threat remains stark as President Trump's peace efforts continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
