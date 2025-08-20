Left Menu

Ayurveda Experts Converge for Landmark Seminar on Child Health

Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth's 30th National Seminar emphasized Ayurveda's role in paediatric health, attracting over 500 experts. Deliberations focused on integrating ancient wisdom with modern practices to transform child healthcare in India, addressing lifestyle disorders, and promoting wellness among children.

Updated: 20-08-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:47 IST
Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth concludes 30th National Seminar (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), under the Ministry of Ayush, successfully closed its 30th National Seminar on 'Management of Illness & Wellness in Paediatrics through Ayurveda,' held at the Scope Complex Auditorium in New Delhi. This event, spanning two days from August 18 to 19, saw the active participation of over 500 individuals, encompassing leading Ayurveda scholars, researchers, practitioners, and students from across India.

During the seminar, discussions centered on both managing illnesses and promoting wellness among children, advocating for Ayurveda's comprehensive approach to paediatric care. Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Ayush, highlighted in a written message that the seminar's outcomes are poised to bolster India's paediatric healthcare system.

He remarked that Ayurveda's Kaumarbhritya branch holds transformative potential for child healthcare, integrating preventive, promotive, and curative strategies. The shared knowledge over the two days is anticipated to catalyze new research collaborations and practical frameworks for achieving a healthier nation. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, emphasized the seminar's benchmark status in academic exchange and the necessity for evidence-based validation and collaborative studies between Ayurveda and modern medicine.

Vaidya Devendra Triguna praised Prime Minister Modi for raising the global profile of Yoga and Ayurveda, along with acknowledging RAV and AIIA's dedication to paediatric wellness. RAV Director Dr. Vandana Siroha concluded by affirming the seminar's success in cultivating future Ayurveda professionals, citing the dynamic young participation in research presentations as a harbinger for paediatric Ayurveda's bright future.

The event showcased 20 scientific research papers on paediatric Ayurveda, poster sessions by young scholars, panel discussions on children's healthcare, and concluded with a call to integrate Ayurveda's holistic practices into India's healthcare framework. The seminar reaffirmed Ayurveda's vital role in holistic child health and the need for ongoing national and international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

