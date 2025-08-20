Left Menu

Tragic Building Collapse in Daryaganj: Three Dead Amid Rescue Efforts

A section of a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Daryaganj, killing three workers instantly. The victims, Zubair, Gulsagar, and Taufiq, were transported to LNJP Hospital. Civic authorities have been alerted, and a probe will follow once facts are confirmed. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:06 IST
Tragic Building Collapse in Daryaganj: Three Dead Amid Rescue Efforts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Delhi's Daryaganj area as part of a three-storey building collapsed near City Wall by Sadbhavna Park. The calamity claimed the lives of three workers who died on the scene, according to Delhi Police.

The deceased, identified as Zubair, Gulsagar, and Taufiq, have been moved to LNJP Hospital following the incident. Immediate relief efforts are underway as authorities scramble to handle the situation.

Civic bodies, including the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), have been notified. Legal proceedings are anticipated once the facts are verified. Rescue operations continue, with more information expected as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025