Tragic Building Collapse in Daryaganj: Three Dead Amid Rescue Efforts
A section of a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Daryaganj, killing three workers instantly. The victims, Zubair, Gulsagar, and Taufiq, were transported to LNJP Hospital. Civic authorities have been alerted, and a probe will follow once facts are confirmed. Rescue operations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred in Delhi's Daryaganj area as part of a three-storey building collapsed near City Wall by Sadbhavna Park. The calamity claimed the lives of three workers who died on the scene, according to Delhi Police.
The deceased, identified as Zubair, Gulsagar, and Taufiq, have been moved to LNJP Hospital following the incident. Immediate relief efforts are underway as authorities scramble to handle the situation.
Civic bodies, including the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), have been notified. Legal proceedings are anticipated once the facts are verified. Rescue operations continue, with more information expected as the situation develops.
(With inputs from agencies.)
