NTPC Green Energy Powers Ahead with Solar and Wind Installations
NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of state-owned NTPC, has commissioned solar and wind power projects, expanding the group’s total installed and commercial capacity to 83,242 MW. This development includes 212.5 MW from the Khavda-I Solar PV Project and 52.8 MW from wind capacity in Gujarat, further boosting their renewable energy portfolio.
- Country:
- India
NTPC Green Energy, an arm of the state-owned NTPC, announced the commissioning of new solar and wind power capacities on Wednesday. These developments push the conglomerate's total installed and operational capacity to an impressive 83,242 MW.
The company confirmed the commercial operation date (COD) for 212.5 MW from the extensive 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project in Gujarat, set for operational status from August 20, 2025. This project is a significant part of NTPC Renewable Energy's initiative to enhance solar power generation capabilities.
Additionally, NTPC Green Energy declared the COD for a 52.8 MW wind capacity, which will be operational from August 21, 2025. These advancements underscore NTPC's commitment to expanding its renewable energy footprint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NTPC Renewable Energy emerges successful bidder for 70K tonnes green ammonia output in SECI tender
Power Ministry Scraps Uniform Tariff, Eases Renewable Energy Expansion
Renewable Energy Projects Face Impact as ISTS Waiver Ends
IREDA's Financial Surge: A Testament to Renewable Energy Growth
Advancing Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems Through AI and Classical Management