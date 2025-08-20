UK Inflation Surge: Impact on Markets and Industries

The FTSE 100 maintained stability on Wednesday, counterbalancing gains in consumer and healthcare sectors with losses in energy and mining. This occurred as investors digested an unexpectedly high inflation report. By mid-morning, the blue-chip index was mostly unchanged, while the FTSE midcap faced a 0.4% decline, approaching its largest drop in over two weeks.

In July, UK's consumer price inflation climbed to 3.8%, the highest in 18 months, maintaining the nation's position with the fastest inflation rate among major economies. Luke Bartholomew, deputy chief economist at Aberdeen, remarked on the inflated report. The Bank of England will be particularly concerned with rising services inflation, signalling underlying inflationary pressures.

This inflation data shifted market expectations regarding the Bank of England's future interest rate policies, now predicting a rate reduction by March next year, whereas a cut had earlier been expected by 2025's end. In the wake of the inflation figures, sterling saw a slight uptick, affecting homebuilders due to mortgage affordability concerns. The energy sector dipped by 0.7%, influenced by BP's operational setbacks in Indiana, while metal mining stocks fell by 0.8%.

