Left Menu

Punjab Women's Commission Acts on Jalandhar Teen's Alleged Assault

The Punjab State Women Commission has initiated an investigation into the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman in Jalandhar. Two individuals reportedly drugged and assaulted her, capturing the act in a video later shared on social media. Authorities have been urged to submit a report by August 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:16 IST
Punjab Women's Commission Acts on Jalandhar Teen's Alleged Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab State Women Commission has stepped in to address the alleged rape incident involving a 19-year-old from Jalandhar. The commission, acting on its own accord, has urged law enforcement to take swift action.

According to reports, the teenager was reportedly subjected to sexual assault by two individuals who administered a sedative. An objectionable video of the incident was also made and subsequently circulated on social media, prompting the commission to term it a 'serious matter'.

A directive has been sent to Jalandhar's Senior Superintendent of Police, demanding an investigation conducted by a superintendent-level officer, with results expected by August 22. The commission emphasized the gravity of such cases, citing its mandate to safeguard women's rights and dignity under the 2001 Punjab State Commission for Women Act.

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025