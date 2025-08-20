Punjab Women's Commission Acts on Jalandhar Teen's Alleged Assault
The Punjab State Women Commission has initiated an investigation into the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman in Jalandhar. Two individuals reportedly drugged and assaulted her, capturing the act in a video later shared on social media. Authorities have been urged to submit a report by August 22.
The Punjab State Women Commission has stepped in to address the alleged rape incident involving a 19-year-old from Jalandhar. The commission, acting on its own accord, has urged law enforcement to take swift action.
According to reports, the teenager was reportedly subjected to sexual assault by two individuals who administered a sedative. An objectionable video of the incident was also made and subsequently circulated on social media, prompting the commission to term it a 'serious matter'.
A directive has been sent to Jalandhar's Senior Superintendent of Police, demanding an investigation conducted by a superintendent-level officer, with results expected by August 22. The commission emphasized the gravity of such cases, citing its mandate to safeguard women's rights and dignity under the 2001 Punjab State Commission for Women Act.
