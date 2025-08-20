Left Menu

Karnataka's Financial Blueprint: Supplementary Estimates for 2025-26 Unveiled

The Karnataka government presented its first supplementary estimates for 2025-26, amounting to Rs 3,352.57 crore. The financial plan outlines significant allocations, with Rs 262.20 crore from Revenue Funds requiring a vote. Central assistance contributes Rs 820.70 crore, impacting the net cash outgo of Rs 2,269.66 crore.

The Karnataka government has unveiled its first supplementary estimates for the fiscal year 2025-26, totalling Rs 3,352.57 crore. This budgetary step includes a charged expenditure of Rs 0.60 crore, while Rs 3,351.97 crore is set aside for voted expenditure.

A significant allocation of Rs 262.20 crore will be sourced from Revenue Funds, which necessitates a legislative vote. Meanwhile, the consolidated fund reflects an outgo of Rs 3,090.37 crore, with central assistance contributing a substantial Rs 820.70 crore. Consequently, the net cash outflow is strategically managed at Rs 2,269.66 crore.

These allocations will be met primarily through the state's revenue receipts. The government plans to address any financial gaps through expenditure reprioritisation and potential savings. Importantly, the release of these funds depends on the fiscal health of the state and adherence to the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, ensuring fiscal prudence and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

