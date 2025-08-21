Army Chief Leads the Charge: Organ Donation Drive Inspires Armed Forces

In a remarkable step towards promoting organ donation, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, along with his wife Sunita Dwivedi, pledged to donate their organs at Delhi's Army Hospital (Research & Referral). This gesture aims to bolster the efforts of the Armed Forces Organ Retrieval & Transplantation Authority (AORTA) and inspire the Armed Forces community to lead by example.

The Ministry of Defence underscored the initiative's goal to enhance awareness within the ranks, marking a significant campaign under the stewardship of Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). With over 26,000 personnel already committing to organ donation, the Indian Army continues to set benchmarks in selflessness and communal service.

General Dwivedi described organ donation as a humanitarian service aligning with the Armed Forces' ethos of sacrifice. He praised the persistent efforts of AORTA in promoting this cause and recognized the healthcare professionals' unwavering dedication. The Army Chief honored several frontline workers with Chiefs' Recommendation Cards, highlighting the indispensable role they play in organ transplantation. The ceremony included a poignant homage to donor families, celebrating their altruism and courage.

(With inputs from agencies.)