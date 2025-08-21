Left Menu

Army Chief Leads the Charge: Organ Donation Drive Inspires Armed Forces

General Upendra Dwivedi and his wife pledged organ donation, boosting the Armed Forces Organ Retrieval & Transplantation Authority. The initiative aims to inspire organ donation within the Armed Forces. The Indian Army has seen over 26,000 pledges, highlighting their spirit of sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:15 IST
Army Chief Leads the Charge: Organ Donation Drive Inspires Armed Forces
COAS General Upendra Dwivedi, AWWA President pledge organ donation. (Photo/Ministry of Defence PIB). Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable step towards promoting organ donation, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, along with his wife Sunita Dwivedi, pledged to donate their organs at Delhi's Army Hospital (Research & Referral). This gesture aims to bolster the efforts of the Armed Forces Organ Retrieval & Transplantation Authority (AORTA) and inspire the Armed Forces community to lead by example.

The Ministry of Defence underscored the initiative's goal to enhance awareness within the ranks, marking a significant campaign under the stewardship of Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). With over 26,000 personnel already committing to organ donation, the Indian Army continues to set benchmarks in selflessness and communal service.

General Dwivedi described organ donation as a humanitarian service aligning with the Armed Forces' ethos of sacrifice. He praised the persistent efforts of AORTA in promoting this cause and recognized the healthcare professionals' unwavering dedication. The Army Chief honored several frontline workers with Chiefs' Recommendation Cards, highlighting the indispensable role they play in organ transplantation. The ceremony included a poignant homage to donor families, celebrating their altruism and courage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

