Left Menu

Renewable Energy Face-Off: Trump vs. the Clean Power Revolution

President Donald Trump has criticized renewable energy sources like wind and solar power for the rise in electricity costs, calling them 'THE SCAM OF THE CENTURY!' Energy analysts, however, attribute price hikes to increased demand, aging infrastructure, and extreme weather events. The clean energy debate fuels political division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 01:54 IST
Renewable Energy Face-Off: Trump vs. the Clean Power Revolution
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

As electricity prices surge beyond inflation rates, President Donald Trump has taken aim at renewable energy, labeling wind and solar power as "THE SCAM OF THE CENTURY!" on social media, and pledging to halt renewable energy projects.

Despite Trump's claims, energy experts argue that renewable sources are not to blame for the rising costs. Instead, they point to factors like increased demand, aging infrastructure, and extreme weather conditions exacerbated by climate change.

The clean energy debate has turned political, with Trump promising to slash electric bills by 50%, while Democrats criticize his stance, highlighting job losses and higher costs linked to Republican energy policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025