Renewable Energy Face-Off: Trump vs. the Clean Power Revolution

As electricity prices surge beyond inflation rates, President Donald Trump has taken aim at renewable energy, labeling wind and solar power as "THE SCAM OF THE CENTURY!" on social media, and pledging to halt renewable energy projects.

Despite Trump's claims, energy experts argue that renewable sources are not to blame for the rising costs. Instead, they point to factors like increased demand, aging infrastructure, and extreme weather conditions exacerbated by climate change.

The clean energy debate has turned political, with Trump promising to slash electric bills by 50%, while Democrats criticize his stance, highlighting job losses and higher costs linked to Republican energy policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)