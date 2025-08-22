Left Menu

High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations Loom as Iran and Europe Prepare for Talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is set to engage in discussions with French, British, and German counterparts regarding nuclear talks. The European nations might trigger UN sanctions if Iran doesn't resume negotiations. Iran denies intentions to develop nuclear arms despite international concerns.

Updated: 22-08-2025 12:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is poised to hold a significant telephone conference with counterparts from France, Britain, and Germany this Friday, focusing on nuclear discussions and sanctions, according to state media outlet IRNA.

The European powers have threatened to employ a United Nations 'snapback' mechanism, reinstating sanctions on Iran should it fail to rejoin nuclear program negotiations. These nations, alongside the United States, voice concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions, suspecting weaponization potential.

Despite external suspicion, findings by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) convey Iran is not near developing a nuclear weapon, aligning with insights from U.S. national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard. Iran's state broadcaster indicated imminent discussions on the snapback mechanism, while Tehran has halted deliberations with the U.S. after recent tensions.

