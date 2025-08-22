Left Menu

Uttarkashi Battles Nature's Fury: Swift Action Restores Highway Amid Tragedy

Efforts are in full swing to restore the Gangotri National Highway after a fatal landslide in Uttarkashi. Two deaths have been reported, and multiple agencies are working tirelessly to manage the crisis, including opening a new lake formed by blocked debris due to heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:13 IST
Uttarkashi Battles Nature's Fury: Swift Action Restores Highway Amid Tragedy
Restoration work for Gangotri NH underway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarkashi district administration is working at a breakneck pace to repair the Gangotri National Highway in Songad, which was damaged by recent landslides. Authorities are focusing on restoring normal traffic and ensuring that the critical highway becomes operational once more.

Tragedy struck earlier when two individuals lost their lives after falling debris from a mountain hit the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences on X, extending prayers for the deceased and their families.

Meanwhile, various relief agencies, including the National and State Disaster Response Forces, are on the ground to address newly formed lake issues in Harsil. Heavy rains have caused a blockade in the Yamuna River, forming a lake that now threatens residential areas. District Magistrate Prashant Arya, on-site at the moment, assures the public of all necessary safety measures being taken.

Efforts to open the lake are ongoing, with drone surveillance monitoring progress. Relief operations have intensified under Chief Minister Dhami's directive following the catastrophic cloudburst in Dharali and Harsil.

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025