Uttarkashi Battles Nature's Fury: Swift Action Restores Highway Amid Tragedy

The Uttarkashi district administration is working at a breakneck pace to repair the Gangotri National Highway in Songad, which was damaged by recent landslides. Authorities are focusing on restoring normal traffic and ensuring that the critical highway becomes operational once more.

Tragedy struck earlier when two individuals lost their lives after falling debris from a mountain hit the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences on X, extending prayers for the deceased and their families.

Meanwhile, various relief agencies, including the National and State Disaster Response Forces, are on the ground to address newly formed lake issues in Harsil. Heavy rains have caused a blockade in the Yamuna River, forming a lake that now threatens residential areas. District Magistrate Prashant Arya, on-site at the moment, assures the public of all necessary safety measures being taken.

Efforts to open the lake are ongoing, with drone surveillance monitoring progress. Relief operations have intensified under Chief Minister Dhami's directive following the catastrophic cloudburst in Dharali and Harsil.