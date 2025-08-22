Left Menu

Asheesh Kumar Takes Charge as Director of Business Development at CIL

Asheesh Kumar has been appointed as the Director of Business Development at Coal India Limited, filling the position previously held by Debasish Nanda. This marks an important move for CIL's expansion into renewable energy and critical minerals, supporting the company's diversification strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:30 IST
  • India

On Friday, Coal India Limited (CIL) announced that Asheesh Kumar has assumed the position of Director (Business Development), following the retirement of Debasish Nanda in June. The role was initially created in July 2022 and first filled by Nanda.

Kumar brings valuable experience to CIL, having served as the officer on special duty in the coal ministry and director of CIL Navikarniya Urja Limited, CIL's subsidiary focused on renewable energy launched in April 2021.

Under his leadership, Kumar will drive CIL's ventures into the critical minerals market at both domestic and international levels, while adhering to the company's wider diversification objectives.

