Left Menu

Kerala's Onam Gift: Doubling Pension Benefits for August

In celebration of Onam, Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced a double pension payment for August, benefiting 62 lakh people. With Rs 1,679 crore allocated, each beneficiary will receive Rs 3,200. Distribution begins August 23, through bank transfers and home delivery, including arrears and central government contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:16 IST
Kerala's Onam Gift: Doubling Pension Benefits for August
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to celebrate the Onam festival, Kerala is doubling its pension distribution for August, according to a statement from the state's Finance Minister, K N Balagopal. The initiative will benefit 62 lakh pensioners, who are set to receive Rs 3,200 each.

The state government has allocated Rs 1,679 crore for the initiative, ensuring that the pensions are released as two instalments, including one instalment of arrears. The distribution is set to commence on August 23, with direct bank transfers for 26.62 lakh beneficiaries and home delivery for others facilitated by cooperative banks.

Additionally, under the National Pension Scheme, the federal government will contribute to 8.46 lakh beneficiaries. Moreover, the state has approved an advance payment of Rs 48.42 crore, which will be processed through the central government's Public Financial Management System, as per the official announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025