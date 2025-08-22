Supreme Court Orders Humane Management of Stray Dogs Amid Political Applause

In a landmark decision on Friday, the Supreme Court altered its earlier directive concerning the management of stray dogs, winning accolades from across the political spectrum. The court emphasized the humane treatment of stray dogs, focusing on sterilization, immunization, and designated feeding zones, marking a significant policy shift.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi voiced strong support for the revised order, acknowledging the previous one as both 'inhumane' and 'against humanitarian norms.' She highlighted the need for responsible neutering and immunization of stray dogs. Similarly, Aam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized local administrative bodies for ineffective dog management, urging timely immunization.

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt pointed to financial mismanagement in dog sterilization while supporting the court's directive. The court's order, requiring rabid or aggressive dogs to be isolated, aims to balance public safety and animal welfare. Legal representatives have praised the order as balanced, noting it centralizes related cases under one judicial review.

