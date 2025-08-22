Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Humane Management of Stray Dogs Amid Political Applause

The Supreme Court's updated order on stray dogs, emphasizing humane management through sterilization and immunization, received widespread approval from various political parties. The decision to create designated feeding areas and address rabid or aggressive dogs aligns with calls for responsible governance and counters previous controversial directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:17 IST
Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (L) and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision on Friday, the Supreme Court altered its earlier directive concerning the management of stray dogs, winning accolades from across the political spectrum. The court emphasized the humane treatment of stray dogs, focusing on sterilization, immunization, and designated feeding zones, marking a significant policy shift.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi voiced strong support for the revised order, acknowledging the previous one as both 'inhumane' and 'against humanitarian norms.' She highlighted the need for responsible neutering and immunization of stray dogs. Similarly, Aam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized local administrative bodies for ineffective dog management, urging timely immunization.

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt pointed to financial mismanagement in dog sterilization while supporting the court's directive. The court's order, requiring rabid or aggressive dogs to be isolated, aims to balance public safety and animal welfare. Legal representatives have praised the order as balanced, noting it centralizes related cases under one judicial review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

