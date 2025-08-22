Left Menu

Milan Real Estate Probe Unleashes Urban Planning Controversy

A Milan court has freed Manfredi Catella, Coima SGR's founder, from house arrest amid an ongoing urban planning inquiry. This investigation scrutinizes Milan's recent real estate boom, with concerns over expedited building permits. Key officials, including the city's mayor, are implicated. The probe, prompted by resident complaints, has stalled construction since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:33 IST
Milan Real Estate Probe Unleashes Urban Planning Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

A Milan court released Coima SGR founder Manfredi Catella from house arrest on Friday, amidst a probe into Milan's urban planning, sources confirmed to Reuters. The court lifted the July 31 precautionary measure against Catella with no alternative restrictions.

Manfredi Catella, who relinquished his CEO duties at Coima following his arrest, was unavailable for immediate comment. The investigation, driven by Milan prosecutors, scrutinizes the roles of top city hall officials, including Mayor Giuseppe Sala, in the property market surge influenced by the city's development over the past decade.

Locals' dissatisfaction over high-rise construction fueled the investigation into alleged abuses in accelerating building permits. The probe halted Milan's construction boom, underway since the 2015 Expo exhibition, as legal scrutiny emerged in 2022.

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025