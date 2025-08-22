PNB Joins Hands with CRPF for Enhanced Insurance Benefits

Pushed by its initiative to serve those in uniform, Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday announced an agreement with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to provide enhanced insurance coverage and benefits to all CRPF personnel and pensioners.

The state-owned bank's flagship 'PNB Rakshak Plus' scheme extends a bouquet of services to not only current CRPF personnel but also their pensioners, as well as their dependents and families, adding a layer of financial security.

The formal agreement was sealed in New Delhi, with signatures from PNB Chief General Manager Binay Kumar Gupta and CRPF's Inspector General of Police Zaki Ahmad, marking a milestone in public service collaboration.