Amit Shah Highlights Tamil Pride with Radhakrishnan's Nomination for Vice Presidency

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the significance of Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan's nomination as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, portraying it as a source of pride for Tamil Nadu. Shah linked this move to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steadfast commitment to honoring Tamil culture, addressing a gathering at a convention in Tirunelveli.

Shah highlighted Radhakrishnan's impending role as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, comparing it to past honors bestowed, like the presidency of APJ Abdul Kalam. With Radhakrishnan filing his nomination in the presence of PM Modi, Shah applauded the choice and reflected on Radhakrishnan's storied political career, including his governorships and tenure as a Member of Parliament.

While addressing the gathering, Shah critiqued the ruling DMK and defended the controversial 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, mandating resignation for incarcerated leaders. He also revisited national security concerns by recounting the government's response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam under Modi's leadership, highlighting Operation Sindoor as a decisive action against Pakistani terrorist bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)