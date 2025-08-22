Left Menu

Amit Shah Highlights Tamil Pride with Radhakrishnan's Nomination for Vice Presidency

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan's nomination as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate as a tribute to Tamil Nadu's culture and leadership. He emphasizes PM Modi's dedication to honoring Tamil heritage and discusses the proposed 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill during a convention in Tirunelveli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:00 IST
Amit Shah Highlights Tamil Pride with Radhakrishnan's Nomination for Vice Presidency
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the significance of Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan's nomination as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, portraying it as a source of pride for Tamil Nadu. Shah linked this move to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steadfast commitment to honoring Tamil culture, addressing a gathering at a convention in Tirunelveli.

Shah highlighted Radhakrishnan's impending role as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, comparing it to past honors bestowed, like the presidency of APJ Abdul Kalam. With Radhakrishnan filing his nomination in the presence of PM Modi, Shah applauded the choice and reflected on Radhakrishnan's storied political career, including his governorships and tenure as a Member of Parliament.

While addressing the gathering, Shah critiqued the ruling DMK and defended the controversial 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, mandating resignation for incarcerated leaders. He also revisited national security concerns by recounting the government's response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam under Modi's leadership, highlighting Operation Sindoor as a decisive action against Pakistani terrorist bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Transcripts

Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Trans...

 United States
2
Djokovic Gambles on US Open Success After Skipping Key Preparations

Djokovic Gambles on US Open Success After Skipping Key Preparations

 Global
3
Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: U.S. and South Korea Forge Ahead

Strengthening Ties: U.S. and South Korea Forge Ahead

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025