Empowering Women: NCW's 'Shakti Samvad' and Anti-Trafficking Initiatives

The National Commission for Women (NCW) held its 'Shakti Samvad' program in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Friday, as part of its initiative to convene every four months to tackle challenges facing women. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar explained that the forum serves as a platform to deliberate on issues like domestic violence, sexual harassment at work, and the implementation of the POSH law.

A notable development on July 30, the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, was the signing of a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and NCW. The ceremony, attended by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, affirmed the commitment to enhance RPF personnel's capabilities in combating the trafficking of women and children.

Chairperson Rahatkar highlighted the critical role the RPF plays in identifying and rescuing trafficked individuals. Praising the force's dedicated efforts, she noted their success in retrieving over 65,000 trafficked or runaway children nationwide over the past four and a half years. Also, a special booklet on anti-human trafficking by NCW was unveiled at the event.

