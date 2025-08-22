Left Menu

Supreme Court Petition Challenges Ethanol Blended Petrol Rollout

A PIL filed in the Supreme Court disputes the nationwide deployment of 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20), arguing it forces motorists to use unsuitable fuel. The plea seeks directives for offering ethanol-free options and mandatory ethanol content labels at petrol stations to enable consumer choice.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) submitted to the Supreme Court has sparked a debate over the nationwide use of 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20). The plea argues that millions of motorists are compelled to use a fuel incompatible with many vehicles.

Filed by advocate Akshay, the petition demands the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas guarantee that ethanol-free petrol is available at every fuel station. It emphasizes that vehicles manufactured prior to 2023, alongside some BS-VI models, cannot accommodate the high ethanol concentrations.

The litigants point to engine damage, decreased mileage, and rising repair costs as consequences, urging clear ethanol content labels at petrol stations. The plea contrasts global practices, noting the availability of ethanol-free petrol and transparent labelling in the US and EU, unlike in India where only ethanol-blended options are offered.

