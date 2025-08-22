Left Menu

Jharkhand House Pushes for Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren

Jharkhand's Assembly is set to propose Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren, the founding leader of JMM. Soren, a tribal icon and political stalwart, passed away on August 4. Lawmakers emphasize his contributions to Jharkhand's growth, advocating his recognition at the national level.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Jharkhand Assembly is considering a proposal to recommend the Bharat Ratna for former Chief Minister Shibu Soren, according to State Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Soren, founder and patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has been lauded for his leadership and commitment to the state's development.

His passing on August 4 has prompted renewed calls, led by JMM MP Mahua Maji, to honor him as a significant tribal leader of India.

