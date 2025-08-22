Jharkhand House Pushes for Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren

The Jharkhand Assembly is considering a proposal to recommend the Bharat Ratna for former Chief Minister Shibu Soren, according to State Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Soren, founder and patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has been lauded for his leadership and commitment to the state's development.

His passing on August 4 has prompted renewed calls, led by JMM MP Mahua Maji, to honor him as a significant tribal leader of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)