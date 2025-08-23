Trump Administration's Controversial Venezuelan Oil Decision
The Trump administration has decided to withhold approval from non-U.S. firms seeking to access Venezuelan oil, according to Bloomberg News. This move could potentially impact global oil markets and heighten geopolitical tensions, highlighting the complex intersection of politics, energy, and international relations.
