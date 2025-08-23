Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Gains Momentum Amid Bihar's Makhana Fields

Rahul Gandhi engages with Bihar's Makhana farmers during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', highlighting local production significance. Joined by Tejashwi Yadav, the march emphasizes election change against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The 16-day, 1,300 km journey focuses on electoral irregularities, concluding in Patna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:10 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets Makhana farmers in Katihar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant demonstration of grassroots politics, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, visited Makhana farms in Katihar on Saturday during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. Visuals showed Gandhi engaged with farmers in ponds, spotlighting Bihar's substantial role in contributing nearly 80% to India's Makhana production.

Friday saw Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav beside Gandhi in Bhagalpur, asserting that the forthcoming elections would be Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's last. Yadav confidently stated the need for an original leadership, urging unity under a renewed governance vision.

Rahul Gandhi further escalated the rhetoric on social media, stating that the 'Voter Adhikar Yarta' had invigorated public consciousness against a government he describes as illegitimately formed by 'theft'. Concurrently, Karnataka CM Siddaramiah confirmed his participation in the rally, which aims to highlight alleged voter list discrepancies across 1,300 km and 20 districts, culminating in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

