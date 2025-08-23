Left Menu

Mentally Incoherent Saree Salesman Breaches Parliament Security

Ram Kumar Bind, a 19-year-old saree salesman from Bhadohi, breached Parliament's perimeter while reportedly disoriented. His father was unaware of his Delhi visit. Intercepted by security, he mistook Parliament for a railway station. Currently in police custody, further investigations are ongoing.

Mentally Incoherent Saree Salesman Breaches Parliament Security
Shiv Kumar, father of Ram Kumar Bind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A young saree salesman from Bhadohi, identified as Ram Kumar Bind, ventured near the Parliament House complex with intentions to breach its security but claimed disorientation, mistaking the area for a railway station. This incident unfolded early on Friday, raising questions about the mental state of the individual.

The father of the 19-year-old, Shiv Kumar, expressed shock, noting his son's mental incoherence over the past 10-12 days. He mentioned that the family was unaware of Ram Kumar's journey to Delhi from Surat, where he worked in a saree factory. The police apprehended the young man promptly, preventing any further security lapses.

Ram Kumar reportedly climbed a tree within the complex, confused by sounds resembling trains. Security personnel from the CISF and Delhi Police played a crucial role in quickly detaining him, averting potential danger. The breach attempts illuminate security vulnerabilities while also highlighting the importance of addressing mental health concerns calmly and professionally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

