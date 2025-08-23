Tremors in India: Quakes Shake Assam, J-K, and Himachal Pradesh

An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was reported in Assam's Karbi Anglong on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake struck at 10:38 am, with its epicenter located 10 kilometers below the surface.

Details from the NCS revealed, "EQ of M: 2.7, On: 23/08/2025 10:30:48 IST, Lat: 26.44 N, Long: 93.22 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam." Just days earlier, on August 21, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir at 1:39 pm, originating 5 kilometers beneath the ground.

Adding to the seismic activity, Himachal Pradesh's Chamba experienced two tremors on Wednesday. The first, measuring 4.0 in magnitude, occurred at 4:39 am with a depth of 10 kilometers. Another tremor of magnitude 3.3 was reported at 3:27 am, its epicenter located 20 kilometers deep. The NCS highlighted these events on X, with precise geographic coordinates provided for each quake. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)