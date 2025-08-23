Left Menu

Tremors in India: Quakes Shake Assam, J-K, and Himachal Pradesh

Recent geological activities have caused a series of earthquakes across India, affecting regions such as Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. While the magnitude of these tremors varied, they underscore the seismic volatility of these areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:28 IST
Tremors in India: Quakes Shake Assam, J-K, and Himachal Pradesh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was reported in Assam's Karbi Anglong on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake struck at 10:38 am, with its epicenter located 10 kilometers below the surface.

Details from the NCS revealed, "EQ of M: 2.7, On: 23/08/2025 10:30:48 IST, Lat: 26.44 N, Long: 93.22 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam." Just days earlier, on August 21, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir at 1:39 pm, originating 5 kilometers beneath the ground.

Adding to the seismic activity, Himachal Pradesh's Chamba experienced two tremors on Wednesday. The first, measuring 4.0 in magnitude, occurred at 4:39 am with a depth of 10 kilometers. Another tremor of magnitude 3.3 was reported at 3:27 am, its epicenter located 20 kilometers deep. The NCS highlighted these events on X, with precise geographic coordinates provided for each quake. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi's New Closing Auction Session Proposal Aims to Revolutionize Equity Cash Market

Sebi's New Closing Auction Session Proposal Aims to Revolutionize Equity Cas...

 India
2
Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Voice for the Workers

Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Voice for the Workers

 India
3
Jaishankar Criticizes US Tariffs, Defends India's Autonomy

Jaishankar Criticizes US Tariffs, Defends India's Autonomy

 India
4
India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025