Relentless Rains and Cloudbursts Cause Chaos in Uttarakhand

Amidst continuous rainfall in the high Himalayan regions, the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers surged above danger levels on Saturday, compelling officials to issue alerts to residents along the rivers. The Uttarakhand Department of Information and Public Relations shared visuals on social media highlighting these rising waters nearing residential areas.

A catastrophic cloudburst struck Chamoli district, inundating houses and shops with silt. The Indian Army swiftly dispatched 50 personnel from Rudraprayag to assist in relief efforts. Preliminary reports highlight substantial damage, including to vehicles, while a young girl remains missing. The Army's involvement follows a formal request by the district administration.

In response to the calamity, District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari leads the on-ground operations, joined by teams from NDRF, SDRF, and police forces. Efforts continue to clear and operationalize roads like the one near Harmani. Affected schools are closed, and citizens are advised to seek safety. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged public representatives to collaborate with district officials in rescue endeavors.