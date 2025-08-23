Left Menu

NCERT Unveils Journey of India's Space Pioneers

The NCERT has introduced educational modules highlighting India's space evolution from humble beginnings to achieving remarkable feats, including Chandrayaan-3's lunar south pole landing. The modules celebrate India's past achievements while emphasizing its future ambitions in the global space sector, focusing on human spaceflight, international collaborations, and practical applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:20 IST
NCERT Unveils Journey of India's Space Pioneers
NCERT's new module, 'India: A rising space power' (Photo/NCERT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an educational push, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched specialized modules on India's burgeoning space program. It traces the country's remarkable evolution from the 1960s, when rockets were carried on bicycles and bullock carts, to becoming a cost-efficient space power with missions such as Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1.

Titled 'India: A Rising Space Power', these modules are crafted with rich visuals and timelines, narrating how the Indian National Committee for Space Research transformed into the powerful Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under Vikram Sarabhai's leadership. They honor figures like Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, while recalling milestones from Aryabhata's 1975 launch to recent triumphs like Chandrayaan-3.

The educational content also outlines futuristic visions, pointing to initiatives like the Gaganyaan mission and the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. It emphasizes ISRO's role as a global launch hub, having launched over 430 foreign satellites. Furthermore, the module recognizes space applications that impact everyday life, underlining a target for India to capture 8% of the global space economy by 2035.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigation

Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigati...

 India
2
Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

 United States
3
CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

 India
4
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025