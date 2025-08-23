NCERT Unveils Journey of India's Space Pioneers

In an educational push, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched specialized modules on India's burgeoning space program. It traces the country's remarkable evolution from the 1960s, when rockets were carried on bicycles and bullock carts, to becoming a cost-efficient space power with missions such as Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1.

Titled 'India: A Rising Space Power', these modules are crafted with rich visuals and timelines, narrating how the Indian National Committee for Space Research transformed into the powerful Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under Vikram Sarabhai's leadership. They honor figures like Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, while recalling milestones from Aryabhata's 1975 launch to recent triumphs like Chandrayaan-3.

The educational content also outlines futuristic visions, pointing to initiatives like the Gaganyaan mission and the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. It emphasizes ISRO's role as a global launch hub, having launched over 430 foreign satellites. Furthermore, the module recognizes space applications that impact everyday life, underlining a target for India to capture 8% of the global space economy by 2035.