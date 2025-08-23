Dilip Ghosh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee on Kolkata Metro Development

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of several metro railway initiatives in Kolkata, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Ghosh criticized Banerjee for failing to alleviate the city's traffic congestion during her time as the Railway Minister. He highlighted the success of Delhi's metro network in reducing traffic jams and questioned the stagnation in Kolkata's infrastructure development.

Ghosh noted, "It's been 40-50 years since the metro started in Kolkata. Where has it reached today? The Delhi Metro, which began much later, has rapidly expanded and diminished traffic problems. What's Mamata Banerjee's achievement?" Despite her tenure as Chief Minister for 15 years and as Railway Minister before that, the traffic issues persist, Ghosh argued. Meanwhile, Banerjee took to social media, emphasizing her role in planning and executing metro projects that have expanded Kolkata's connectivity.

In a nostalgic social media post, Banerjee detailed her contributions, tracing her involvement from blueprint design as Railway Minister to execution as Chief Minister. She emphasized successful project integration and infrastructural expansion under her leadership. Key metro services like Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar and Sealdah-Esplanade promise to significantly reduce travel time, enhancing transport links across Kolkata. These developments aim to strengthen multimodal connectivity and benefit thousands of commuters each day.