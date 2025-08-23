Left Menu

Dilip Ghosh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee on Kolkata Metro Development

Following the inauguration of new metro projects by PM Modi in Kolkata, BJP's Dilip Ghosh criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not effectively addressing traffic issues during her tenure as Railway Minister. Banerjee countered by highlighting her efforts to expand Kolkata's metro network, emphasizing her long-term contributions and ongoing projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:12 IST
Dilip Ghosh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee on Kolkata Metro Development
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of several metro railway initiatives in Kolkata, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Ghosh criticized Banerjee for failing to alleviate the city's traffic congestion during her time as the Railway Minister. He highlighted the success of Delhi's metro network in reducing traffic jams and questioned the stagnation in Kolkata's infrastructure development.

Ghosh noted, "It's been 40-50 years since the metro started in Kolkata. Where has it reached today? The Delhi Metro, which began much later, has rapidly expanded and diminished traffic problems. What's Mamata Banerjee's achievement?" Despite her tenure as Chief Minister for 15 years and as Railway Minister before that, the traffic issues persist, Ghosh argued. Meanwhile, Banerjee took to social media, emphasizing her role in planning and executing metro projects that have expanded Kolkata's connectivity.

In a nostalgic social media post, Banerjee detailed her contributions, tracing her involvement from blueprint design as Railway Minister to execution as Chief Minister. She emphasized successful project integration and infrastructural expansion under her leadership. Key metro services like Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar and Sealdah-Esplanade promise to significantly reduce travel time, enhancing transport links across Kolkata. These developments aim to strengthen multimodal connectivity and benefit thousands of commuters each day.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025