Crisis Averted: Swift Action on Yamunotri Highway Blockage

In response to significant disruption on the Yamunotri National Highway, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya inspected the affected area near Syanachatti on Saturday. Approximately 200 meters of the road at Jungle Chatti had been damaged, causing traffic issues, as reported by the Uttarkashi Information Department.

District Magistrate Arya instructed local authorities to address landslide-sensitive spots and ordered immediate debris clearance and road repairs using wire crates. Heavy machinery, including Poclain and JCBs, were deployed to expedite the road's reopening, with Arya emphasizing the need for additional machines and personnel if necessary.

The district administration is fully committed to restoring the blocked roads and tackling a temporary lake formed in Syanachatti due to debris in the Yamuna River. Arya assured residents of continuous safety efforts, noting a 2-feet water level reduction earlier today. Teams from SDRF, NDRF, fire brigade, and the irrigation department are actively working at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)