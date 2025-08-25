Australia Fast-Tracks Nauru Treaty Amid Chinese Investment Concerns
Australia aims to ratify a pivotal security and economic treaty with Nauru by next month. This urgency stems from concerns over a A$1 billion Chinese investment proposal that might contravene the treaty's terms. The treaty grants Australia significant influence over foreign involvement in Nauru's critical sectors.
Earlier this month, Nauru, whose population is 12,000, revealed an investment agreement with China's Rural Revitalization and Development Corp. The Australia-Nauru treaty, unveiled in December, includes A$100 million in budget support and A$40 million for security, while allowing Australia to veto Chinese involvement in Nauru's security, banking, and telecommunications.
The treaty awaits ratification by Australia, delayed due to parliamentary dissolution for a national election. Officials stress the necessity of swift ratification. Concerned, Nauru's government confirmed the Chinese investment remains under cabinet consideration. Australia plans to announce the ratification at a Pacific Island leaders meeting next month, sans Chinese presence, highlighting regional tensions.
