Left Menu

Australia Fast-Tracks Nauru Treaty Amid Chinese Investment Concerns

Australia aims to ratify a pivotal security and economic treaty with Nauru by next month. This urgency stems from concerns over a A$1 billion Chinese investment proposal that might contravene the treaty's terms. The treaty grants Australia significant influence over foreign involvement in Nauru's critical sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:46 IST
Australia Fast-Tracks Nauru Treaty Amid Chinese Investment Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia is racing to ratify a significant security and economic treaty with Nauru by next month, Australian officials announced on Monday. This haste arises from worries that a Chinese investment of A$1 billion could infringe upon the treaty's provisions.

Earlier this month, Nauru, whose population is 12,000, revealed an investment agreement with China's Rural Revitalization and Development Corp. The Australia-Nauru treaty, unveiled in December, includes A$100 million in budget support and A$40 million for security, while allowing Australia to veto Chinese involvement in Nauru's security, banking, and telecommunications.

The treaty awaits ratification by Australia, delayed due to parliamentary dissolution for a national election. Officials stress the necessity of swift ratification. Concerned, Nauru's government confirmed the Chinese investment remains under cabinet consideration. Australia plans to announce the ratification at a Pacific Island leaders meeting next month, sans Chinese presence, highlighting regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze Engulfs Dammaiguda Scrap Yard

Blaze Engulfs Dammaiguda Scrap Yard

 India
2
Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Diplomacy

Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Diplomacy

 Japan
3
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

 India
4
Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiaries

Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiarie...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025